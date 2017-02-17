Thai cops in huge meth pill seizure

1 hr ago

Police in Thailand seized more than seven million methamphetamine tablets on Saturday following a dramatic car chase, highlighting how drugs continue to pour into the country from the notorious Golden Triangle region. Investigators said three speeding pick-up trucks failed to stop at a checkpoint in norther Lampang province, close to Thailand's porous borders with Myanmar and Laos.

Chicago, IL

