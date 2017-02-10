Teenagers may face charges for clash with engineer in fatal shooting: police

POLICE will summon three teenagers to face assault charges after a man who allegedly shot dead their friend filed a complaint against them Sunday. Pol Lt-Col Theerawat Chansriphetch, deputy chief of Saensuk police in Chon Buri, said 50-year-old engineer Suthep Poshsomboon filed a complaint against the three teens, accusing them of assaulting him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.