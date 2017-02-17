'Swamp cats' seen in Chiang Mai, first time in 40 years
Two jungle cats have been spotted at Omkoi Wildlife Sanctuary in Chiang Mai, the first time the species has been seen roaming wild in Thailand for more than 40 years in Thai forests," Mr Thanya said. Jungle cats have not been seen in forests in Thailand for more than 40 years, he said.
