Supalai gains in provinces

Supalai Bella Nakhon Si Thammarat project in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat was launched late last year and recorded 120 million baht in sales. SET-listed developer Supalai Plc is aiming for a 30% growth this year in its low-rise pre-sales from 11 provinces, expressing confidence in provincial demand for the segment.

