Sumontha Urvois has been appointed Ex...

Sumontha Urvois has been appointed Executive Assistant Manager at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra, Thai...

Novotel Phuket Phokeethra has appointed Sumontha Urvois in the role of executive assistant manager. Most recently, she held the position of executive assistant manager at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong.

Chicago, IL

