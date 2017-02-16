Sumontha Urvois has been appointed Executive Assistant Manager at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra, Thai...
Novotel Phuket Phokeethra has appointed Sumontha Urvois in the role of executive assistant manager. Most recently, she held the position of executive assistant manager at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
