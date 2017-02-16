AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website Novotel Phuket Phokeethra has appointed Sumontha Urvois in the role of executive assistant manager. Most recently, she held the position of executive assistant manager at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong.

