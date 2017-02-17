SRT considers electric rail to Malaysia

The State Railway of Thailand has been asked to consider an electric train project linking Hat Yai to Padang Besar in Songkhla, said the Transport Ministry. The proposal which was made by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning , concerns the double-track railway which would connect Hat Yai district and Padang Besar in Sadao district on the border with Malaysia at a cost of 7.9 billion baht, said Peerapol Thawornsuphacharoen, deputy permanent secretary for transport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.