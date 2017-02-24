Six Movenpick properties to open here in 18 months
THAILAND continues to be a key strategic destination for Swiss hospitality group Movenpick Hotels & Resorts' growth strategy, with six properties slated for launch in the next 18 months. "In fact, we are the only hotel chain that will double its portfolio of operating hotels in Thailand in the next 18 months," said Andrew Langdon, the company's chief development officer and senior vice president for Asia.
