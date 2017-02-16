Shocking pictures show man's huge red...

Shocking pictures show man's huge red eyes popping out of his...

Mirror.co.uk

Chokchai Khonkaew, 20, lost his sight after cancer continued to get worse causing his eyes to swell out of his socket He was diagnosed after his parents took him to the largest hospital in the province of Hat Yai, southern Thailand at just 20-years-old. A programme of chemotherapy and lazer treatment was given but despite the best efforts of the medics Chokchai's condition got worse and his sight began to be affected.

Chicago, IL

