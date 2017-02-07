Scania Siam allots B800m for assembly

Scania Siam allots B800m for assembly

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Sales of Scania trucks in Thailand continue to grow on the back of rising investment in the public and private sectors. Scania Siam Co, the local arm of the Swedish bus and truck maker, is set to spend 800 million baht to build a new assembly facility for tractors and bus chassis in Thailand, with operation scheduled to start in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Mon Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC