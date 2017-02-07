Scania Siam allots B800m for assembly
Sales of Scania trucks in Thailand continue to grow on the back of rising investment in the public and private sectors. Scania Siam Co, the local arm of the Swedish bus and truck maker, is set to spend 800 million baht to build a new assembly facility for tractors and bus chassis in Thailand, with operation scheduled to start in 2018.
