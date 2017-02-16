Sansiri taps into Chiang Mai
Metha Angwattanapanich, vice-president for business and project development in Sansiri's low-rise division, said the real estate business in resort cities is likely to grow continuously, especially in Chiang Mai, where horizontal development projects are popular because the city boasts several tourist attractions. "Demand for housing among Thais and foreigners is high, especially among foreign buyers from China, Hong Kong and Singapore who look for second homes for use as a base for their vacation," Mr Metha said.
