Russian rebound tops new Phuket update, while AirAsia links Phuket and Pattaya.

Russian arrivals are back to pre-crisis level while zero-baht tourism curbed Q4 growth rate, with total airport arrivals surpassing 7.5 million passengers, Phuket experienced a sharp year-on-year rise of 18% compared to 13% the previous year. This is largely attributed to the resurgence of the Russian source market, which increased by 51% last year.

Chicago, IL

