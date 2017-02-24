Rice exports at 9.88m tonnes in 2016, second to India

A farmer in Chaiyaphum province prepares a field for a new crop of rice on Jan 23. Thailand finished 2016 as the second largest rice exporter, shipping a total of 9.88 million tonnes, behind India, which exported 10.43 million tonnes, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association. Association president Charoen Laothamatas said Thai rice exports rose 0.9% in 2016 over 2015, and were worth US$4.4 billion.

