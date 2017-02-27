Procrastination headquarters
The new head of the State Railway of Thailand says his predecessor was fired over delays in getting construction started on five new double-track projects in the Central region. A "thorough check" into the bidding contracts for the five double-track railway projects led to delays in the project, which spurred the recent board sacking, says the State Railway of Thailand's acting governor Anon Lueagboribun.
