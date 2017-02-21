Policeman, two people caught with 108...

Policeman, two people caught with 108kg 'ice'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Narcotics Suppression Bureau police have arrested a junior traffic police officer and two other persons and seized from them 108 kilogrammes of "ice" or crystal methamphetamine, police said. Acting on a tipoff at about 9pm on Tuesday, NSB police arrested Pol Lance Corporal Pitsanupong Ngamthura, an officer of Traffic Police Sub-division 6, after he showed up with a black suitcase on floor 5B of a parking building of Lumpiniville condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 77 in Suan Luang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC