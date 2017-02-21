Policeman, two people caught with 108kg 'ice'

Narcotics Suppression Bureau police have arrested a junior traffic police officer and two other persons and seized from them 108 kilogrammes of "ice" or crystal methamphetamine, police said. Acting on a tipoff at about 9pm on Tuesday, NSB police arrested Pol Lance Corporal Pitsanupong Ngamthura, an officer of Traffic Police Sub-division 6, after he showed up with a black suitcase on floor 5B of a parking building of Lumpiniville condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 77 in Suan Luang district.

