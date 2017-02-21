Police: Suspects in N. Korean death coated hands with poison-Image3

The Facebook page of Doan Thi Huong, the Vietnamese suspect in the death of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam, is shown on a computer screen in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A photo of Huong wearing an "LOL" shirt like the attacker's was posted under the name Ruby Ruby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.