Police hunting for monk increase pressure on Thai temple

Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect hold placards protesting an anticipated police raid outside the Dhammakaya sect temple in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, February 19, 2017. Police in Thailand who spent three days searching the vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing have kept up the pressure, sending fresh forces to confront devotees and monks at the compound's gates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.