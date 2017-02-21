Plea for Thailand to use DNA technology to catch killer of murdered Welsh backpacker
Theresa May has been urged to put pressure on Thailand to use the latest DNA technology to ensure the killer of Welsh backpacker Kirsty Jones is brought to justice. The 23-year-old from Tredomen, near Brecon, was found murdered in a guest house in Chiang Mai in August 2000 and there are concerns the investigation will shortly be closed.
