Phongsavanh Group prepares to invest in Thailand

6 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Khon Kaen province - The Phongsavanh Group's representatives visited Khon Kaen between February 15 and 17 to discuss business proposals. The Phongsavanh Group plans to expand its business cooperation and investment in Khon Kaen province, Thailand, as part of integration within the Asean Economic Community .

