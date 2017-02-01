Partial Police Document Shows Conspir...

Partial Police Document Shows Conspiracy Behind U Ko Ni Killing

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The gunman who shot and killed National League for Democracy lawyer U Ko Ni on Sunday was hired by a person named Myint Swe, according to a leaked police document. "The document was leaked when it was shared among police officers on Viber," admitted a senior police official, who confirmed that the information in the document was accurate.

Chicago, IL

