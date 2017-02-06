Oil spill pollutes sea, island beach ...

Oil spill pollutes sea, island beach off Chon Buri

An oil slick from an unknown source polluted the sea and beach at Samae San island, off Chon Buri province, on Monday but was cleaned up before the end of the day. Residents reported traces of black sludge along 400-500 metres of the island's beach and a thin oil film on the water's surface about 200-300 metres from the shoreline around dawn.

