Norway delivers ancient Tipitaka to Thailand
A 2,000-year-old Tipitaka has been presented to the Kingdom of Thailand by the Conservation Institute of Schoyen from Norway, National News Bureau of Thailand said today. NNT said the Tipitaka was enshrined at Wat Saket in Bangkok last night, with Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Omsin Chiwaphruek chairing the ceremony.
