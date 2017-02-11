North's seasonal haze problem back de...

North's seasonal haze problem back despite ban on burning

18 min ago Read more: The Nation

NORTHERN RESIDENTS are being affected by haze after farmers burned fields prior to the burning ban being enforced on Friday. In Chiang Rai province, the smog has been building up, although the amount of small particulate matter of up to 10 microns in diameter was not still beyond the safe limit of below 120 microgram per one cubic metre.

Chicago, IL

