Nigel Tovey has been appointed General Manager at Ananda Hua Hin Resort Spa in Phetchaburi,...
Tovey has over 35 years experience in the hotel business, with the past 25 years in Thailand working with international chains and independent brands. Compass Hospitality has a portfolio of 42 hospitality properties across all market segments.
