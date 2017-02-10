NHA hankers for Section 44 use

The National Housing Authority will ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to use special powers under Section 44 to enable low-income housing development on land owned by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand . NHA governor Tachaphol Kanjanakul said the NHA-MRTA partnership on residential housing for low-income earners near mass transit lines is mired in a deadlock following the two parties signing a memorandum of understanding.

