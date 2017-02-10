NHA hankers for Section 44 use

NHA hankers for Section 44 use

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The National Housing Authority will ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to use special powers under Section 44 to enable low-income housing development on land owned by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand . NHA governor Tachaphol Kanjanakul said the NHA-MRTA partnership on residential housing for low-income earners near mass transit lines is mired in a deadlock following the two parties signing a memorandum of understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC