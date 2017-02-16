New Khon Kaen logistics depot, to ope...

New Khon Kaen logistics depot, to open in 3 years

Construction has begun of an inland container depot in Muang district to operate as a logistics centre for rail transport in the Northeast, and it will be finished in three years, according to the provincial chamber of commerce. It is a public-private partnership project and will be managed by Khon Kaen City Development in partnership with the Port Authority of Thailand and State Railway of Thailand.

