New Art Centre opens exhibition of new paintings and sculptures by Peter Frie

Peter Frie's paintings seem, at first sight, to sit conventionally within the long tradition of great landscape painters such as Constable, Dahl, Friedrich and Turner. Certainly Frie's animated brushwork captures all the drama and movement of scudding clouds across the sky and of trees rustling in the wind, and he conveys all the emotional impact of the different seasons or a sudden change in the weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.