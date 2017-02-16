Myanmar nationalist monks protest Tha...

Myanmar nationalist monks protest Thai crackdown on sect

Myanmar police stand to provide security as Buddhist monks and people holding religious and National flags protest outside the Thailand embassy Friday, Feb.24, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than a hundred Buddhist monks and nationalists led a prayer and protest at the Thai Embassy Yangon on Friday to condemn the Thai government's ongoing raids on the Dhammakaya Temple in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chicago, IL

