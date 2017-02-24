Movenpick Hotels & Resorts announces ...

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts announces rebranding of a luxury villa resort in Hua Hin, Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Swiss hotel management company, MA venpick Hotels & Resorts, has announced that it will rebrand and manage a luxury villa and suite resort in Hua Hin, Thailand to be named MA venpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin. In operation since 2010, the existing Asara Villa and Suite Resort, Hua Hin comprising a 96-key resort is owned by Ocean Property and boasts 54 pool villas and 42 suites designed to offer discerning leisure travellers and families a relaxing holiday on Thailand's premier beach destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC