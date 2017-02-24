Movenpick Hotels & Resorts announces rebranding of a luxury villa resort in Hua Hin, Thailand

Swiss hotel management company, MA venpick Hotels & Resorts, has announced that it will rebrand and manage a luxury villa and suite resort in Hua Hin, Thailand to be named MA venpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin. In operation since 2010, the existing Asara Villa and Suite Resort, Hua Hin comprising a 96-key resort is owned by Ocean Property and boasts 54 pool villas and 42 suites designed to offer discerning leisure travellers and families a relaxing holiday on Thailand's premier beach destination.

