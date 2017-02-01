Missing Bhutanese teacher found unconscious

A Bhutanese teacher who had been missing since Jan 23, Harka Bahadur Subba, has been found and is now in the care of the Police Hospital in Bangkok. Mr Subba, 39, part of a group of teachers on a study tour to Thailand, was reported missing at 6.30am on Jan 23. He was last seen walking away from the Sena Place Hotel in the Phahon Yothin area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.