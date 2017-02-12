Michael Schlueter has been appointed General Manager at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers ...
Michael has over 30 years of international hospitality management experience having worked in key hotels throughout Europe and Asia. He started his career with Starwood in 1987 at the Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel, Germany, with 1,026 rooms and has since taken leadership roles in Le Meridien, Westin and St Regis properties.
