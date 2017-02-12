Michael Schlueter has been appointed ...

Michael Schlueter has been appointed General Manager at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers ...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Michael has over 30 years of international hospitality management experience having worked in key hotels throughout Europe and Asia. He started his career with Starwood in 1987 at the Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel, Germany, with 1,026 rooms and has since taken leadership roles in Le Meridien, Westin and St Regis properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC