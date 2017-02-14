Marine Dept halts mission to clean up 'garbage island'

Strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand have forced officials to temporarily halt their mission to clean up a "garbage island" drifting near the scenic coastline of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The Marine and Coastal Resources Department, which is leading the effort to get rid of what it calls "floating rubbish", received a warning from the Meteorology Department about bad weather yesterday and called off the operation for now.

