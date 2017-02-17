Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in jetski crash

Boyfriend pleads guilty to causing deadly jetski crash that killed his girlfriend in Thailand - after he handed himself in with her heartbroken family A young Australian man pleaded guilty to recklessly causing the death of his girlfriend in a horror jetski crash in Thailand. Tommy Keating, 22, and Emily Jane Collie, 20, were jet skiing near Kata Beach in Phuket on February 5 when they collided and the young woman was killed.

