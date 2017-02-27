Man held for beating his 3-year old s...

Man held for beating his 3-year old stepson to death

6 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

The stepfather of a three-year old boy was arrested by police in Kumpawapee district of Udon Thani on Tuesday on charges of assault causing the death of his stepson. The suspect was identified by police as Mr Chokethawee Sangkaeprom, 32. Police said that he was with the victim's mother for just seven months.

