Man arrested with large haul of speed pills

A man has been arrested with 298,000 methamphetamine pills in his possession at a checkpoint in Phun Phin district, police said. Drug-suppression police manning a checkpoint at the Nong Khri intersection on Highway 41 in tambon Hua Sai of Phun Phin district stopped a Nakhon Si Thammarat-registered Toyota car for a search about 2.30am on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen These Siriwatho, the Region 8 Provincial Police commissioner, told a press conference on Monday morning, The driver stopped and then tried to run away, but was quickly caught.

