Land scandal, Region 5 police deputy chief sacked

The deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, Pol Maj Gen Pongdet Prommichit, has been dismissed from the police force for alleged encroachment of a forest reserve in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. The dismissal order was signed by Pol Gen Thammasak Vicharaya, an adviser to the Royal Thai Police, on behalf of the police chief.

