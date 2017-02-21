Land scandal, Region 5 police deputy chief sacked
The deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, Pol Maj Gen Pongdet Prommichit, has been dismissed from the police force for alleged encroachment of a forest reserve in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. The dismissal order was signed by Pol Gen Thammasak Vicharaya, an adviser to the Royal Thai Police, on behalf of the police chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC