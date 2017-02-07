Kevin Wallace has been promoted Mana...

Kevin Wallace has been promoted Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Dream Hotel Group Asia in Ban...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Kevin Wallace has been appointed the managing director of Dream Hotel Group Asia to lead the company's growth in Asia-Pacific. In his new role, Wallace will build on the addition of Dream Phuket launched since early last year along with six further properties in Vietnam and two in the Maldives, plus another 40 hotels set to open in the region over the next four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Mon Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC