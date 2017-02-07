Kevin Wallace has been promoted Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Dream Hotel Group Asia in Ban...
Kevin Wallace has been appointed the managing director of Dream Hotel Group Asia to lead the company's growth in Asia-Pacific. In his new role, Wallace will build on the addition of Dream Phuket launched since early last year along with six further properties in Vietnam and two in the Maldives, plus another 40 hotels set to open in the region over the next four years.
