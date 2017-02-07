Jet ski tragedy boyfriend to be charged

Jet ski tragedy boyfriend to be charged

A man whose partner died after the jet skis they were riding collided on a Phuket beach will be charged with reckless driving, The Guardian reported, citing Thai police. Emily Jayne Collie, 20, from Victoria, Australia, died after colliding at high speed with a jet ski driven by her partner, Tommy Keating, off Kata beach.Collie was given first aid on the beach before being taken to a nearby hospi... A man whose partner died after the jet skis they were riding collided on a Phuket beach will be charged with reckless driving, The Guardian reported, citing Thai police.

