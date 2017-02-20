Japan and Thailand mull pact on weapo...

Japan and Thailand mull pact on weapons transfer

Sunday

Japan is currently drafting a legal framework with Thailand to allow the future transfer of its defence equipment and technology. If that happens soon, it would represent a significant milestone in their mutual defence cooperation since the end of World War II.

Chicago, IL

