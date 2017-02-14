Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 10, 2016. Photo - Reuters File
Beirut: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country sought good relations with its Gulf Arab neighbours as he began a one-day trip to Gulf countries on Wednesday. "The basis of the policy of Iran is always good neighbourly relations and the security of the Gulf," Rouhani said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency .
