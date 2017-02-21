Hitachi sets up elevator engineer training hub in Chon Buri
HITACHI LTD and Hitachi Building Systems Company Wednesday announced the official launch of the Asia Training Centre in Chon Buri province for engineers involved in the elevator and escalator business. The training centre, which is Hitachi's first outside Japan, started soft operations last month, and is positioned to focus on installation and maintenance skills and safety controls for Hitachi's elevators and escalators in the region.
