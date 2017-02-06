Gunkul: windfarm projects outside Sor...

Gunkul: windfarm projects outside Sor Por Kor land

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

GUNKUL ENGINEERING yesterday clarified that its windfarm projects do not intrude into Sor Por Kor land and insisted its shareholders should not lose confidence in its business operations. The Agriculture and eratives Ministry had earlier ordered the cancellation of windfarm projects on Sor Por Kor land in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chayaphum.

Chicago, IL

