Gunkul holds off project on disputed land
A wind turbine farm rises above cassava plantations in tambon Huay Bong in Dan Khun Thot district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. A court ruling over the use of Sor Por Kor land for renewable energy is causing concern among wind farm investors.a Gunkul Engineering Plc, a SET-listed engineering service and renewable power operator, has suspended its plan to build a wind farm on Sor Por Kor land in Saraburi until it gets a clear resolution from the authorities after a recent court ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC