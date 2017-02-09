Gunkul holds off project on disputed land

A wind turbine farm rises above cassava plantations in tambon Huay Bong in Dan Khun Thot district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. A court ruling over the use of Sor Por Kor land for renewable energy is causing concern among wind farm investors.a Gunkul Engineering Plc, a SET-listed engineering service and renewable power operator, has suspended its plan to build a wind farm on Sor Por Kor land in Saraburi until it gets a clear resolution from the authorities after a recent court ruling.

