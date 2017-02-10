Gulf Of Thailand To Be Closed For 3 Months

The Thai Department of Fisheries announced a three-month closure of part of the Gulf of Thailand in a bid to conserve fish stocks during the spawning season, Thai News Agency reported. Manop Noosorn, acting chief of the provincial fisheries office, said 26,400 square meters of the Gulf of Thailand in the waters off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani will be closed from Feb 15 to May 15. He said that some fishing gears and equipment will be banned during the said period in order to prevent adverse effects on the reproduction of marine animals, particularly short-bodied mackerels, in the gulf.

