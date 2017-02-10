Gulf Of Thailand To Be Closed For 3 M...

Gulf Of Thailand To Be Closed For 3 Months

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Thai Department of Fisheries announced a three-month closure of part of the Gulf of Thailand in a bid to conserve fish stocks during the spawning season, Thai News Agency reported. Manop Noosorn, acting chief of the provincial fisheries office, said 26,400 square meters of the Gulf of Thailand in the waters off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani will be closed from Feb 15 to May 15. He said that some fishing gears and equipment will be banned during the said period in order to prevent adverse effects on the reproduction of marine animals, particularly short-bodied mackerels, in the gulf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,104 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC