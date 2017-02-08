GSB branch manager accused of B40m cu...

GSB branch manager accused of B40m customer swindle

A group of residents in Wang Thong district has accused the manager of a Government Savings Bank branch of cheating them of over 40 million baht. Thongsuk Thinnamsai, a resident in tambon Kaeng Sopha in Wang Thong district, on Wednesday led around 20 neighbours to file a complaint and seek help at the provincial Damrongtham complaints centre.

