Grumpy elephant launches woman into m...

Grumpy elephant launches woman into midair in hilarious footage after she started stroking its trunk

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Student Whitney Lavaux was on the trip of a lifetime to Thailand when she stumbled upon elephants being washed by locals in Chiang Mai This animal lover was enjoying the trip of a lifetime when she was brought back down to earth with a bump by a grumpy elephant . American student Whitney Lavaux wanted to get closer to nature - and certainly managed that after stumbling upon elephants being washed by locals in Chiang Mai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC