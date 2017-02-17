Govt mulls B4.5bn loan for Myanmar

Govt mulls B4.5bn loan for Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Thailand is considering granting a 4.5-billion-baht loan to Myanmar to fund an infrastructure development project including the planned construction of a 132-km long road to stretch from the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi to the Dawei special economic zone in the neighbouring country. Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith revealed this on Tuesday, saying the loan request was made by the Myanmar government at last week's meeting of the joint committee managing the Dawei special economic zone, better known as the Dawei board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC