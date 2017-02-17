Govt mulls B4.5bn loan for Myanmar
Thailand is considering granting a 4.5-billion-baht loan to Myanmar to fund an infrastructure development project including the planned construction of a 132-km long road to stretch from the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi to the Dawei special economic zone in the neighbouring country. Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith revealed this on Tuesday, saying the loan request was made by the Myanmar government at last week's meeting of the joint committee managing the Dawei special economic zone, better known as the Dawei board.
