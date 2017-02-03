'Gorgeous girl' killed in freak jetsk...

'Gorgeous girl' killed in freak jetski crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

An Australian woman has died after her jet-ski collided with another jet-ski being driven by her partner in Thailand. Courtesy: The Today Show AN AUSTRALIAN woman killed in a "horrible" jetski collision with her partner in waters off the Thai tourist island of Phuket has been remembered as a "gorgeous girl" in a long term and loving relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC