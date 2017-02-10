Former deputy police chief Jumpol accused of encroaching on national park in Nakhon Ratchasima

Former deputy police commissioner general Pol Gen Jumpol Munmai and a couple have been charged with encroaching on the Tablan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khiao district. The Royal Thai Police announced Sunday that Jumpol and the couple, Pol Maj Gen Pongdej Prommijitr and Chayanit Pisitwanit have been charged by a forestry official with the Wang Nam Khiao district police station.

