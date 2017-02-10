Former deputy police chief Jumpol accused of encroaching on national park in Nakhon Ratchasima
Former deputy police commissioner general Pol Gen Jumpol Munmai and a couple have been charged with encroaching on the Tablan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khiao district. The Royal Thai Police announced Sunday that Jumpol and the couple, Pol Maj Gen Pongdej Prommijitr and Chayanit Pisitwanit have been charged by a forestry official with the Wang Nam Khiao district police station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC