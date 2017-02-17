Flood victims to sue over - late' warning
BANGKOK: Victims of the recent flooding in Prachuap Khiri Khan province have pledged to sue the Royal Irrigation Department and provincial authorities for failing to issue an early warning. They believed that the dereliction of duty by the officials caused deaths and property damage that could have been prevented.
