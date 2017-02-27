Flights affected by Mae Hong Son haze
Bangkok Airways has delayed its morning flight from Mae Hong Son Airport because of the haze from forest fires and outdoor burning, while Kan Air has switched to a smaller aircraft to fly passengers who had made advance bookings, acting director of the airport, Kingchan Khaikaew said on Tuesday. Kingchan said Bangkok Airways flight to Chiang Mai would depart Mae Hong Son at 1pm instead of the usual 10.30am, as the haze would be lesser in the afternoon, while Kan Air, which uses a 66-seater aircraft, has temporarily opted for a 12-seater Cessna to service passengers who had made advance bookings.
